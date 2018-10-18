1 dead in rollover accident in Pecos Co.

PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) - A North Carolina man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover in Pecos County.
Jack Hinds, 32, was traveling south on State Highway 18 at 4 a.m. on October 17. He was driving a 2002 Ford pick-up.
During his drive the vehicle left the roadway 5 miles south of Grandfalls, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle.
Hinds was pronounced dead on the scene.
DPS says the road conditions were wet at the time due to rain. Hinds was wearing his seat belt.
