Covenant pediatric patients celebrate Halloween early.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The popular seasonal chain Spirit Halloween held their annual ‘Spirit of Children’ Halloween Party at Covenant Children’s Hospital Wednesday.
The party allows pediatric patients and their families to celebrate the holiday, despite being hospitalized.
Each patient got to choose from a number of costumes and accessories that were provided by Spirit Halloween before continuing to the party for some crafts and games.
Thomas Cline, the store manager of Spirit Halloween’s Lubbock store says the most rewarding part of the day was being able to see the kids pick out their costumes. “I’m glad that we could help them have the opportunity to get a costume while being in the hospital, or whatever their personal situation is. It’s just amazing to see them. Everyone has a different costume."
Through the Spirit of Children program, Spirit Halloween stores will host nearly a hundred Halloween parties at hospitals nationwide
In addition, local proceeds from the Spirit of Children program will benefit Covenant Children’s Hospital.
A portion of these funds will be used to purchase toys and iPads that can distract young patients during procedures.
To date the program has raised more than $91,000 for Covenant Children’s Hospital.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.