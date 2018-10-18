Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. It has been another day of cool temperatures, clouds and scattered rain. On and off drizzle with scattered light rain will continue into Friday morning. Overnight lows will steady out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloud cover with scattered areas of rain/drizzle will be possible into Friday afternoon. Rain chances continue into the weekend with the best chances across the southern counties as a cold front moves through. Then, rain chances will resume on and off into next week as moisture and disturbances work across the area. Good news, temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s Friday and Saturday afternoon. A slight drop into the 50s for Sunday. Then, temps. will warm back up into the 60s and 70s next week.