Texas Tribune fact checked Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke’s second debate

It’s true Cruz’s 2016 campaign relied on Cambridge Analytica for more than $5.8 million in services, according to Federal Election Commission records. However, Cruz previously told the Tribune that his campaign used the firm to assist in data analysis and online advertising and that all data used by the firm “were legally obtained” and “in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.” Cruz said at Tuesday’s debate he believes Congress should do more to protect the integrity of the election but added that he didn’t believe it was the “government’s job to regulate the contents of comments online.”