Permian Basin Halloween: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do around Halloween? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting events for you AND your family to attend.
- 10/20- The Midland Fire Department will be hosting its annual fifth annual Truck or Treat Carnival. The free event features a bean bag toss, football throw, cupcake walk, haunted house, jumper and even fire hose practice.
- 10/20- The Odessa Humane Society will be hosting a Paw Festival. Guests can enjoy a raffle, a silent auction, face painting, cupcake walking, pumpkin painting, ring tossing and more.
- 10/20- The Sibley Nature Center will transform into the Spooky Nature Center for Halloween at Sibley. This event will feature games, pumpkin carving and-if you dare-live snakes.
- 10/20- For those looking for something less Halloween-themed, the City of Odessa is hosting the 10th annual Fall Festival. The event will feature games, a children’s costume parade, a pie-eating contest and more.
- 10/25- Join Rooster’s Diner in Odessa for the Pooches on the Patio Spooktacular. Attendees can bring their dogs in costume to enjoy the Halloween fun.
- 10/25- The City of Midland is holding a Halloween Fest at the Martin Luther King Junior Recreation Center. This free event will feature face painting, games, a photo booth and many opportunities to trick or treat for candy and prizes.
- 10/26- The Midland YMCA is holding a Halloween Carnival. Featured will be face painting, an obstacle course and dancing.
- 10/26 Bully Beds Inc. will be hosting a Spooktacular Fundraiser to benefit rescue dogs. There will be a costume contest, music and a pinup/pitbull kissing booth hosted by the Pink Ladies.
- 10/27- The Spooky Soiree is being held at the Ector County Coliseum. There will be free trick or treating, giveaways and raffles.
- 10/27- If you’re feeling a bit more athletic for Halloween, Downtown Midland Management District and Midland Athletic Co. are holding the West Texas Haunted Half. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for a 10k, 5k or 1k.
- 10/27- Friend’s of St. John’s in Odessa will be holding a Kooky Karnival at the Ector County Coliseum. There will be food, a silent auction, carnival games and more.
- 10/27- The Midland Centennial Library is holding a Fall Festival. Featured will be games, a maze and characters from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.
- 10/27- COM Aquatics is holding a Halloween Bash. Children can enjoy swimming, bounce houses, trick or treating and more.
- 10/27- Lovington MainStreet Corp. is holding its Halloween on the Plaza event. Featured will be candy, games, a costume contest, a pet costume contest, a cornhole tournament and a trunk or treat contest.
- 10/28- The Halloween Fun-tastic Fiesta is happening at La Hacienda Event Center. Admission is free and there will be trick or treating, vendors, raffles and more.
- 10/29- The Midland Police Department will be holding a Truck or Treat. Officers will be decked out in the Halloween spirit to hand out candy to children.
- 10/29- For those looking for a little more adult-oriented fun, Midland Community Theatre is holding its Halloween Howl event. During the event there will be showings of “Young Frankenstein” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.
- 10/31- The Petroleum Museum will be holding a Halloween-themed Family Science Night-Mad Science. Children will be able to experiment with spooky slime, ghost copters, screaming balloons, and boo bubbles.
- 10/31- Crossroads Church in Odessa is hosting a Night of Light. This family-friendly event will feature carnival rides, game booths, inflatables, a live band, food trucks and more.
- 10/31- The Ector County Library is getting in the Halloween spirit with the Haunted Library-First Floor event. Children can come by for some “spooky” fun and treats.
- 10/31- Midland Park Mall is holding its annual Halloween Spooktacular. Children can visit the mall in costume and participate in a mall-wide trick or treat event.
- 10/31- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is holding its first ever Trunk or Treat. Children can come by and get candy from local officers.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.