Odessa Police offer mail fraud, identity theft prevention tips

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department has recently experienced a rash of mail thefts being committed in Odessa. Thieves are stealing mail by having it forwarded to vacant properties and then committing mail fraud, credit card abuse, identity theft and writing counterfeit checks.
If you suspect that your mail has been stolen, you can monitor your mail and track packages by going to usps.com and clicking on “Informed Delivery” on the top right of the screen. This free service allows you to digitally preview your mail and manage your packages scheduled to arrive for that day.
Identity Theft/Mail Fraud Prevention Tips:
- Install a locked mailbox to prevent mail theft.
- Deposit outgoing mail at a Post Office or a blue U.S. Postal Service collection box, or give it directly to your mail carrier.
- Shred all preapproved credit card applications, loan applications, voided checks, and bank statements before throwing them in the trash.
- Monitor your credit, all credit card statements, and bank statements on a regular basis.
- If your wallet or personal identification has been stolen, contact all of your credit card companies, your bank, and all three major credit bureaus and ask them to place a fraud alert on your credit report.
