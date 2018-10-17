Museum of the Southwest holds ‘Marfa Comes to Midland’ event

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Marfa Public Radio is visiting Midland for a special event night at the Museum of the Southwest.
The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on October 18.
Three DJs from MArfa Public Radio will be at the event playing honky tonk and rock and roll music. Various prizes from Marfa will be raffled off at the event as well.
There will be cocktails and spirit tasting providd by SUSTO MEZCAL, Nine Banded Whiskey and Goodnight Loving Vodka. Additionally Watershop, an iconic Marfa lunch spot will provide food for the event.
Tickets for this event are only $30. You can purchase them by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.