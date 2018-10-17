Morning Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We’re looking at a “copy and paste” forecast from yesterday. We’ll start off this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s under overcast skies and areas of drizzle. We’ll continue to see off and on drizzle and light rain throughout the day today as temperatures struggle to rise very much at all. The high temperature for Midland/Odessa is expected around 46 degrees.
Rainfall should pick up in intensity as we head into tonight and Thursday. Models are in agreement with rainfall totals in the 0.5-1″ range in the Permian Basin by Friday morning. Totals in the mountains and Trans Pecos look to be lower, in the 0.25-0.5″ range. High temperatures on Thursday will still be chilly, in the upper 40s, possibly 50 degrees.
Rain chances will go down heading into Friday and the weekend, but we’re still looking at 20-30% chances, with the best chances in the southern half of the viewing area. Temperatures will also be in the increase, with highs in the low 60s.
