Midland College holding ‘College Ready’ workshop

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As part of its College Ready Program, Midland College is holding a workshop for parents and students looking for help getting the college application process started.
The workshop will take place in the Scharbauer Student Center’s Carrasco Room from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 18. It is free and open to the public.
Attendees will learn how to navigate college deadlines, how to use the applytexas.com college application, and how to pay for college, including crucial FAFSA information.
To register for the workshop or to learn more you can email erichardson@midland.edu.
