MHS football to host Frenship

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
The Midland High football team lost to Amarillo Tascosa at home on Friday night.
Coach Tim Anuskiewicz said after the game he told his guys," everything is still in front of us, we’re still in control of our own destiny, but we’re running out of time."
Like the rest of District 2-6A, they have four more district games on their schedule, but for Midland High those come with very little travel.
They will be hosting Frenship on Friday and will be in the Basin the rest of the season.
