Medal of Honor awarded to Sgt. Maj. John Canley, who saved fellow Marines during Vietnam battle

(CNN) – A Vietnam War veteran, Sgt. Maj. John Canley of the U.S. Marine Corps, received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Canley received the honor for his actions in early 1968 while fighting in Vietnam. He was serving as a gunnery sergeant for Company A, 1st Battalion at the time.
He fended off numerous attacks as he and his fellow troops moved down a highway to aid friendly forces surrounded during the Battle of Hue. Canley repeatedly charged across fire-swept battle grounds to take wounded marines to safety.
He did this despite his own wounds, and took charge when his commanding officer was severely wounded.
Canley led the company for three days through intense fighting, forging ahead into Hue City.
He even scaled the wall at a compound hospital twice to take wounded marines to safety, all while in full view of the enemy.
Canley also received a Navy Cross for his valor in 1970. He retired from the Marines in 1981.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.