George W. Bush Childhood Home holds October Third Thursday Reading event

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The George W. Bush Childhood Home is holding the October event for the Laura Bush Literacy Program.
October’s book is “The Night Before Halloween” by Natasha Wing.
The free event will run from 4:30 to 5:30 on October 18. Children who attend will get to hear this book and others read aloud and receive a free copy for themselves.
They will also receive snacks and a special gift from Whataburger.
Space for children is limited. To reserve a spot call 432-685-1112.
