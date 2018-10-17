ECRW hosts luncheon with State Represntative, City Coucil candidates

(Blanco, Victor)
By Victor Blanco | October 17, 2018

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Republican Women held their October luncheon Wednesday with several guest speakers at the Odessa County Club.

Guest speakers included State Representative Brooks Landgraf, City Council candidates for Districts 3, 4 and 5, and City Council At Large candidate Peggy Dean

The candidates from District 3 were Detra Faye White and Craig Stoker, District 4 were David Malliat, Richard Pierce and Tom Sprawls, and District 5 City Council candidates Mari Willis and Julio Gonzalez.

Representatives from School and County Tax Propositions also spoke.

