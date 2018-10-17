Early voting 2018 locations

WEST TEXAS, TX (KWES) - Early Voting begins on Monday, October 22, 2018 and ends on Friday, November 2, 2018.
FOR THE GENERAL, ECTOR COUNTY ASSISTANCE DISTRICT, CITY OF ODESSA GENERAL/SPECIAL AND E.C.I.S.D SPECIAL ELECTION
Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information.
Odessa 498-4030
Midland 688-4890
You may also visit our web page for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers and sample ballots.
Secretary of State: http://www.sos.state.tx.us
Early Voting Mobile Branch Locations
October 22 – November 2, 2018
- Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, October 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Buddy West Elementary, Tuesday, October 23 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Barbara Jordan Elementary, Wednesday October 24 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Wilson & Young Middle School, Thursday, October 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Reagan Elementary, Friday, October 26 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Music City Mall, Saturday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Buice Elementary, Monday, October 29 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Murry Fly Elementary, Tuesday, October 30 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Hays Elementary, Wednesday, October 31 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Pease Elementary, Thursday, November 1 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Permian High School, Friday, November 2 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
