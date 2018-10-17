Early voting 2018 locations

By Victor Blanco | October 17, 2018 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:36 PM

WEST TEXAS, TX (KWES) - Early Voting begins on Monday, October 22, 2018 and ends on Friday, November 2, 2018.

FOR THE GENERAL, ECTOR COUNTY ASSISTANCE DISTRICT, CITY OF ODESSA GENERAL/SPECIAL AND E.C.I.S.D SPECIAL ELECTION

Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information.

Odessa 498-4030

Midland 688-4890

You may also visit our web page for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers and sample ballots.

Ector: http://www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?EctorCounty/Elections

Midland: http://www.co.midland.tx.us/departments/elections/Pages/default.aspx

Secretary of State: http://www.sos.state.tx.us

(Source: Ector County Elections Office)
Early Voting Mobile Branch Locations

October 22 – November 2, 2018

  • Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, October 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Buddy West Elementary, Tuesday, October 23 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Barbara Jordan Elementary, Wednesday October 24 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Wilson & Young Middle School, Thursday, October 25 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Reagan Elementary, Friday, October 26 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 
  • Music City Mall, Saturday, October 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Buice Elementary, Monday, October 29 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Murry Fly Elementary, Tuesday, October 30 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Hays Elementary, Wednesday, October 31 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Pease Elementary, Thursday, November 1 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Permian High School, Friday, November 2 from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

