City of Midland warns landfill access restricted due to weather

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland is warning citizens that access to the landfill is restricted due to weather conditions on October 17.
Only commercial refuse vehicles will be allowed to use the landfill.
Heavy rain has affected the landfill creating potential for vehicles to get stuck in the mud. Non-commercial vehicles are asked to abstain from visiting the landfill to help prevent any potential safety issues.
Specific vehicles that are allowed are those with a tandem axel, primarily sideload garbage trucks, rearload garbage trucks, frontload garbage trucks, and tandem axle rolloff trucks. All other vehicles will be denied access to the landfill.
If you have any questions you can contact the Landfill at (432) 685-3431.
