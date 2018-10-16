Whataburger and James Avery unveil new cup charm

TEXAS (KWES) - Whataburger and James Avery Artisan Jewelry are partnering once again to release a one-of-a-kind charm shaped like a Whataburger cup.
The two Texas brands released their first charm a year ago in October 2017, and the charms sold out in less than 24 hours.
This holiday season, fans can add another piece of Whataburger jewelry to their collection as these brands unite again.
The one-of-a-kind, sterling silver charm is designed as a replica of a Whataburger cup and finished with hand-painted Whataburger orange enamel.
The James Avery Whataburger cup charm is the perfect collector’s item to add the finishing touch to fans’ orange-and-white haute couture.
Charms can be purchsed at shop.whataburger.com/gifts. The charm is also sold in James Avery stores and online.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.