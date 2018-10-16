Permian and Odessa High 60th cross-town rivalry game brought a huge crowd

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Last Friday’s crowd at Ratliff Stadium was one of the largest to date as Odessa High and Permian met for the 60th time.
While both teams scored early, the Panthers ran away with this one 42-10 getting their first district win. This cross-town rivalry is looked forward to every year and the crowd at this year’s game was electric. Both head coaches believe that playing in that kind of environment was an experience that is incomparable.
Permian will hit the road and take on Tascosa on Thursday while Odessa High will go head to head with Midland Lee at Ratliff on Friday.
