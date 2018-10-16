Permian Basin International Oil Show opens up in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show kicked off at the Ector County Coliseum on October 16.
The event features more than 700 vendors from local businesses to companies from across the country.
Austin Stevens of Victaulic, a manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining with offices in the Permian Basin, told us that the PBIOS offers opportunity on a grand scale.
“This allows us to really get in front of more customers than we ever could in a weeks span from a global, regional, or national standpoint,” said Stevens.
The event hosts vendors in dozens of booths inside the Coliseum and hundreds of larger scale exhibits outside the coliseum, giving vendors flexibility.
“This is a great opportunity with this show as large as it is for manufacturers like us to showcase our new products,” said Troy Habben of Wellhead Systems Incorporated out of Kansas.
Organizers are expecting more than 50,000 people to attend the event before it’s over.
The PBIOS will run until October 18.
