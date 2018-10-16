Paranormal, thriller fiction author speaks at MC

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Just in time for Halloween, the Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center will host a presentation by paranormal and thriller fiction author, Ms. Dawn Kirby Thursday, October 25 at 6 p.m.
This free event will feature a Q&A, book signings and free refreshments.
The author of Secrets, Deceit and Tribulations, Dawn will talk about her writing style and the process of self-publishing.
All three books are part of the paranormal romance Serenity Series published by Twisted Core Press.
Dawn resides in Odessa with her husband and three teenagers.
