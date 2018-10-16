ORMC holds job fair, offers sign on bonuses

October 16, 2018

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Regional Medical Center is holding a job fair from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 17.

The event will be held at the East Campus Foyer at the location on North Adams in Odessa. Onsite interviews will be held.

ORMC is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for respiratory therapists. In addition, Registered Nurses with two or more years of experience are being offered a $5,000 sign-on bonus and charge RNs are offered $7,000.

For more information or to see a list of job openings you can click here. For more information call 432-582-8705.

