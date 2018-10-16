OPD arrest suspect in connection to burglary, 7-Eleven theft

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police have arrested a woman in connection with a burglary and theft investigation.
Monique Olivas, 29, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on October 14 for burglary of a habitation and theft of property.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Hemphill in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the 62 year-old complainant told officers a woman was hiding in her house.
Olivas had reported gone to the residence and knocked on the front door. The complainant told her to leave but Olivas began kicking at the door and forced it open by breaking the door frame.
The suspect also attempted to stop the alarm system from going off but failed.
During the investigation, officers learned of a recent theft at the 7-Eleven on Kermit Highway. Surveillance video revealed Olivas had stolen merchandise from the store.
Olivas also reportedly had two prior theft convictions.
Olivas was arrested and charged accordingly
