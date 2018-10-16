Odessa College holds Disability Awareness Day

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa College is holding a Disability Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 18.
The event, which will be held at the patio of the Saulsbury Campus Center, will feature representatives from service agencies across the the basin. The event is open to the public.
Agencies will provide attendees with information about the services they provide to help meet the needs of disabled people and their families.
Participating agencies include the Social Security Administration, Hospice of Midland, Adult Protective Services, EZ Rider and more.
