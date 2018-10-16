Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

This morning, we’re waking up to cold temperatures in the 30s once again, as well as showers, with he bulk of the precipitation in our far eastern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory, as well as a Freeze Warning, are in effect for the western high terrain through noon today. The Davis and Apache Mountains are included in these advisories. Light freezing drizzle could make for a slick Tuesday morning commute.
Showery, cloudy, and cold weather will continue for the next couple of days. Today’s high temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s in Midland/Odessa with better chances of rain the farther east through the Permian Basin you go. Wednesday will be another day in the mid 40s, but rain chances will be better area-wide. Rain chances continue Thursday as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.
We will start to see drier and warmer weather Friday and into your weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. This is still well below average, as average high temps are in the upper 70s this time of the year.
