Mom will pay someone $65 an hour to take her kids trick-or-treating

(RNN) - There’s a job available that pays $65 an hour, but you’ll have to work on a holiday.
And you’ll have to make a trip across the pond.
A British woman is looking for someone to take her kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. She would do it herself, but she gets pretty scared by all the costumes.
Her severe social anxiety only makes matters worse.
For three years, the unidentified mum of three, has found ways to put off trick-or-treating. Ask anyone with social anxiety and they will probably tell you all the ways they, too, have avoided uncomfortable social interaction.
Even so, she doesn’t want her sons, ages 9 and 7, or her 3-year-old daughter to miss out on such a grand childhood tradition.
The father is no longer in the picture and she’s estranged from her family, so she sought help from childcare.co.uk, a platform that connects parents with babysitters, nannies, nurseries, tutors and childminders.
She posted an ad explaining her situation and offered up £50 an hour for “someone who’s qualified” to look after her children on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
That translates to $65 an hour in the US.
“It would also be useful for the person to come round and help the kids get ready, I hate costumes! So in total, it might take 4 hours of your time,” She wrote in the post.
That means the right candidate could make $260 that night.
According to The Sun, Richard Conway, the founder of childcare.co.uk, was so moved by her ad, he wanted to help.
“She’s clearly trying to do the best for her children and is more than happy to pay someone to perform this service,“ Conway said. “I got in touch with her to ask how I could help, and promoting this advert seemed like the best way I could help her.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.