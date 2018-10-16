Midland Chamber of Commerce holds training event to foster dementia-friendly workplaces

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Chamber of Commerce is holding a training event to help keep business environments safe for those with dementia.
“Growth to Greatness: Dementia Friendly Workplace” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Midland Chamber of Commerce Board Room on October 16.
During the training attendees will be shown how to recognize the signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s, interact with individuals in a caring and respectful manner and learn how to audit physical space for potential obstacles.
Guest speakers will include Marion Bryant of Southwest Bank and Jane Hellinghouse of United Way. Chamber members have the chance to register for free depending on their membership level.
For more information on the training or to register click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.