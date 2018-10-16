Google to charge for apps on Android phones in Europe

FILE - This July 19, 2016 file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google says it will start charging smartphone makers to pre-install apps like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps on Android handsets sold in Europe, in response to a record $5 billion EU antitrust fine. The U.S. tech giant’s announcement Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 is a change from its previous business model, in which it let phone makers install its suite of popular mobile apps for free on phones running its Android operating system. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)