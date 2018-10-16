Education Partnership and Education Foundation Meeting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Tuesday morning, the Education Partnership Leadership Team conducted a joint meeting with the Executive Board of the Education Foundation of Odessa.
The EPPB Leadership Team and the Executive Board of the Education Foundation reviewed the Early Development Instrument data, presented by First 5 Permian Basin, the University of Texas of the Permian Basin College of Nursing.
The Education Partnership is comprised of a cross-section of city leaders representing various entities across the community – including members from the education, business, non-profit, and religious communities.
Their goal is to encourage a common understanding of the educational issues and challenges facing our community, from cradle to career, and to work collaboratively to help solve these issues, using the Collective Impact model.
The Collective Impact model is based on a “framework that focuses on bringing members from different sectors within a community together to drive large scale social change,” such as education.
