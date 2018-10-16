Education Partnership, Education Foundation hold meeting to discuss Early Development Instrument data

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Education Partnership and Education Foundation held a meeting Tuesday to review Early Development Instrument data.
The data specifically concerns ECISD’s First Five program which is done through the College of Nursing at UTPB
“When you look at the data it really focuses on kindergarten readiness to determine if the students who are attending our schools in Ector County are kindergarten ready," said Dr. Adrian Vega, Executive Director for Education Partnership. "It really focused in five areas or five domains.”
The data helps guide the group’s efforts community wide and helps them focus their efforts in the right places.
“Research shows that if kids can be on grade-level reading by third grade then obviously their chance for graduation, etcetera goes up exponentially” said Vega.
According to Vega, last month’s meeting showed that only 50% of Ector County children were kindergarten ready. They hope with the results from this month’s data they will be on a better track to helping more children.
