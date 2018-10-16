Petroleum Museum holds Building Bots program

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If your child likes robots and Legos, this program is for them.
The Petroleum Museum is holding the next class in its Building Bots program starting at 5:30 p.m. on October 16.
The program teaches children STEM foundations through robotic creative design and team building. It also helps interest children in learning about science.
This event is open to children in third through sixth grade, but the program has another group available for those in kindergarten through second grade. The cost is $25 per session for museum members and $30 for non-members.
