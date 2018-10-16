Bean and Grape holds special wine event

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Bean and Grape will be holding a special wine event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on October 16.
Duckhorn Vineyards will be presenting four special wines: Decoy Rosé, Calera Pinot Noir, Paraduxx Proprietary Red and Duckhorn Merlot.
Special pricing on the wines will also be available during the event for those who attend.
Seat fees are $60 per person and availability is limited to 45 seats.
To reserve your spot, call 432-695-4045 or email beanandgrape@gmail.com.
