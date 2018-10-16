Bean and Grape holds special wine event

Bean and Grape holds special wine event
(Source: Bean and Grape)
By Kirsten Geddes | October 16, 2018 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 11:10 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Bean and Grape will be holding a special wine event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on October 16.

Duckhorn Vineyards will be presenting four special wines: Decoy Rosé, Calera Pinot Noir, Paraduxx Proprietary Red and Duckhorn Merlot.

Special pricing on the wines will also be available during the event for those who attend.

Seat fees are $60 per person and availability is limited to 45 seats.

To reserve your spot, call 432-695-4045 or email beanandgrape@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.