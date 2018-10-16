Back the Blue Party returns for 2018

Back the Blue Party returns for 2018
(Source: Odessa Police Department)
By Victor Blanco | October 16, 2018 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:15 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 2018 Back the Blue Party will be on Saturday, November from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rock the Desert.

The Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and several other local agencies will be in attendance.

Please come show your support for local law enforcement by attending this non-profit event.

For more information, please call 432-335-5785.

(Source: Odessa Police Department)
(Source: Odessa Police Department)

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.