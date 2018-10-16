Back the Blue Party returns for 2018

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 2018 Back the Blue Party will be on Saturday, November from 5 to 8 p.m. at Rock the Desert.
The Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and several other local agencies will be in attendance.
Please come show your support for local law enforcement by attending this non-profit event.
For more information, please call 432-335-5785.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.