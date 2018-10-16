Audi fined $925 million in Germany over diesel emissions

The prosecutors' statement said the resolution of the case did not affect a related investigation of individuals. Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler remains in jail while prosecutors investigate individual involvement in the diesel scandal. Volkswagen has paid more than $30 billion in fines, settlements and recall costs since the scandal broke. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn and other executives face criminal charges in the United States, though they cannot legally be extradited. Two Volkswagen executives were sent to prison in the U.S.