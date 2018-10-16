Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. Another chilly day with periods of on and off rain across most of West Texas. This trend will continue into at least Thursday. Much of the precipitation that falls will be in the liquid form, as temps. remain in the 40s. A brief switch to light freezing drizzle or rain will be possible across the highest elevations out west. Little to no accumulation is expected in these areas. Most of the rain that falls will be around 1″ or less through Thursday. Slightly heavier amounts will be possible to the east with some flooding possible. We will start to see some break from the rain and chilly temperatures by Friday. Temps. by the Friday and this weekend will rebound mainly into the 60s.