Woman blocks black man from entering his apartment

ST. LOUIS, MO, (KMOV/CNN) - D’Arreion Toles was returning home from a late night at the office when a tenant who lived on the third floor of Elder Shirt Lofts in St. Louis, MO, created a roadblock.
“Please move, ma’am,” Toles told the woman blocking his entrance to the building.
“Do you live here,” the woman said in response, even though Toles had already told her he lived in the building.
In cellphone video he recorded, Toles showed a key fob, moved past the woman and took an elevator to the fourth floor.
The woman followed.
“Did this really just happen to me? It did happen to me. I’m really taken away, at the moment,” Toles said in reflection of the incident.
His video shows the woman standing outside his door after he uses his key to enter his downtown loft.
“Have a good night, ma’am. Don’t ever do that again. You look pretty stupid,” Toles told the woman. “And my name is Mr. Toles.”
He told local media he was blown away by the ordeal.
"I am just glad I had my camera out. If I did not have my camera out, I feel it could have gone a totally different way," Toles explained.
Millions have watched his videos of the incident on his Facebook page.
"I appreciate all of the love and support. Like I said, don't respond negatively. Don't go after the lady. Let her be at peace. Let her live her life," added Toles.
Local media tried to reach the woman for comment but never got a response.
“I am not mad at her. I am not upset with her. I am not going to go after her legally or anything like that. I wish her the best. I would still have a conversation with her,” said Toles.
Toles told local media the police showed up at his home, but left without giving anyone a citation.
The woman in the video has since been terminated from her job. Tribeca-STL, a minority-owned business, released the following statement Sunday afternoon.
“Tribeca-STL was recently shared a video containing a disturbing interaction that we believe is important to clarify.
The video did involve one of our employees, but the event did NOT take place at Tribeca-STL and did NOT involve one of our tenants. The video is showing the employee in her private life at her own residence interacting with another person.
The Tribeca-STL family is a minority-owned company that consists of employees and residents from many racial backgrounds. We are proud of this fact and do not and never will stand for racism or racial profiling at our company.
After a review of the matter the employee has been terminated and is no longer with our Company. At Tribeca-STL, we want all residents, guests and visitors to feel welcome, safe and respected.”
Copyright 2018 KMOV via CNN. All rights reserved.