US headed to Women's World Cup with 6-0 win over Jamaica

"We feel good right now. Like I said, the competition has not been very good, so we have to take it with a grain of salt," Rapinoe said about where the team is at right now. "I think we're moving the ball quicker, not hanging on to it too long, sharing it, a bunch of different people are scoring. We got a lot of different kind of goals today, too. ... It's clicking right now. It's pretty good."