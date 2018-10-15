Odessa Police arrest man in connection to shooting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police arrested Eduardo Escontrias, 28, on Sunday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence) “2nd Degree Felony”, Assault by Strangulation (Family Violence) “3rd Degree Felony”, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon “3rd Degree Felony”. On 10-14-18 at approximately 2231 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 3100 block of West 3rd Street in reference to a subject with a gun. Dispatch advised that they had received multiple calls in reference to a subject pointing a gun at the complainant and firing it into the air. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the 28-year-old complainant.