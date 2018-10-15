Odessa Police arrest man in connection to shooting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police arrested Eduardo Escontrias, 28, on Sunday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence) “2nd Degree Felony”, Assault by Strangulation (Family Violence) “3rd Degree Felony”, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon “3rd Degree Felony”. On 10-14-18 at approximately 2231 hours, Odessa Police responded to the 3100 block of West 3rd Street in reference to a subject with a gun. Dispatch advised that they had received multiple calls in reference to a subject pointing a gun at the complainant and firing it into the air. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the 28-year-old complainant.
The complainant advised that after she got into an argument with her boyfriend, identified as Escontrias, he shoved her into the front door of the residence before pushing her onto the ground. Escontrias then placed his hand over his girlfriend’s mouth and nose, making her unable to breathe.
The complainant began to run away from Escontrias when she heard one gunshot being fired. Escontrias then caught his girlfriend and pulled her to the ground before pointing the handgun in the air and firing a second round. The complainant then ran to her neighbor’s residence and called the police.
The complainant sustained bodily injury as a result of the incident. Investigation revealed that Escontrias was a convicted felon. Officers searched the area and located Escontrias in the 2400 block of West 9th Street. Escontrias was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the ECLEC.
