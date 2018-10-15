Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

You’re going to want that winter coat as you head out the door, as historically cold temperatures have gripped West Texas this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s, and a northeast wind at 15-25 mph is causing the wind chill to dip into the 20s. Most of us are staying cloudy and dry this morning, but we are tracking some rain showers in Crockett, Reagan, and Glasscock counties.
Later this afternoon, cloud cover will stick around, and we’ll see scattered rain chances. The area with the best chance of rain will be the south and eastern Permian Basin, as well as the lower Trans Pecos. The Davis/Apache Mountains as well as the Guadalupe Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory for light ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch through Tuesday morning. Temperatures won’t increase much through the day, as highs are expected in the low 40s.
Shower chances continue every day this week as cloudy skies continue as well. We will see a gradual warm-up but still stay well below average temperatures all week. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Tuesday, near 50 by Wednesday, and near 60 by Friday.
