Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Later this afternoon, cloud cover will stick around, and we’ll see scattered rain chances. The area with the best chance of rain will be the south and eastern Permian Basin, as well as the lower Trans Pecos. The Davis/Apache Mountains as well as the Guadalupe Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory for light ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch through Tuesday morning. Temperatures won’t increase much through the day, as highs are expected in the low 40s.