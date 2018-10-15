MC holds all ages engineer workshop

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Interested in Becoming an Engineer? Midland College will host a workshop for anyone interested in becoming an engineer Thursday at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center.
The event will have several presenters including Saul Natividad, a UTPB engineering student, MC alumni and Bill Pace Cogdell Scholarship awardee; Diana Welch, a civil engineer at Parkhill, Smith & Cooper; Brian Flowers, Ph.D. , a chemical engineer and Midland College instructor.
This workshop is free and open to all ages interested in becoming an engineer.
