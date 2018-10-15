The Latest: NKorea-born reporter banned from covering talks

The head of the North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center left, is greedy by an unidentified South Korean official upon his arrival at the South side for the meeting with South Korea at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP) (AP)