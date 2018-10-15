ICYMI in NFL Week 6: Mark your calendar for Brady-Mahomes II

Jon Gruden's return to the sideline from the TV booth continues to be an unmitigated disaster — on the field and off. His Oakland Raiders dropped to 1-5 by putting up little resistance in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. No one in the 32-team NFL has a worse record than the Raiders, whose only victory came against the Cleveland Browns. And no one has a worse point differential than Oakland, which has been outscored by 66 points after merely six games. There's more, too. Gruden has been blasted for trading away elite linebacker Khalil Mack and had to answer questions after Sunday's setback about a report that receiver Amari Cooper is available now.