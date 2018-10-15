Family Promise of Midland and Bombas donate socks to Midland community

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Bombas socks has partnered with Family Promise National whose affiliates are the distribution centers for these donations.
Family Promise of Midland received 3,000 pairs of socks from Bombas and will be donating them to various agencies in Midland during National Family Promise Week, October 21- 27.
Sock Giveaways will take place at the following places:
- Safe Place - Wed., Oct. 24th - 9:30 -11:00 a.m.
- Salvation Army - Wed., Oct. 24th - 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
- First Crisis Baptist Center - Thurs., Oct. 25th – 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon.
- Midland Soup Kitchen - Thurs., Oct. 25th - 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Breaking Bread Breakfast Truck- Fri., Oct. 26th- 6:30 a.m.- 9:00 a.m.
According to their website, Bombas was founded to make an impact on their community here in the U.S. For every pair purchased, Bombas donates one pair of socks to someone in need.
