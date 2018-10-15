Democratic Nominees Justin Nelson and Kim Olson Visit Midland on “Nobody Is Above the Law” Tour of Texas

“Texans need an Attorney General who will serve as a check on power, not one who serves as a rubber stamp and not one who is indicted for fraud,” Nelson said. “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is better at breaking laws than he is at enforcing them. For the last three years, Paxton has been under criminal indictment for felony fraud in connection with a stock swindle that he profited from while innocent Texas investors lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has also been investigated for bribery, lined his pockets at the expense of Texas taxpayers, and dropped prosecutions targeting his friends and donors. It’s time for a Texas Attorney General who fights corruption instead taking part in it.”