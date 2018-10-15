1 dead, 4 injured after driver falls asleep at wheel in Kermit

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - One teen died and four other people were left injured after a driver feel asleep at the wheel eight miles north of Kermit.
Gualberto Donjuan Jr., 34, was towing a semi-trailer south on State Highway 115 with John Sweeten Jr., 39, a short distance behind in a Jeep Cherokee with four passengers, Cole Sweeten, 14, Alyssa Brooks, 15, Jaecee Bullvear, 7, and Natalie Sweeten, 10.
John Sweeten stated he fell asleep and struck the trailer Donjuan was towing.
Cole was pronounced dead at the hospital, Alyssa, Jaecee, Natalie and John Sweeten were all taken to Winkler County Memorial Hospital,
