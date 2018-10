Pope makes El Salvador's Oscar Romero, Pope Paul VI saints

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 file photo, Pope Francis talks with faithful holding a picture of Archbishop Oscar Romero the occasion of his weekly general audience in St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis will canonize two of the most important and contested figures of the 20th-century Catholic Church, declaring Pope Paul VI and the martyred Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero as models of saintliness for the faithful today. Sunday's ceremony is likely to be emotional for Francis, since he was greatly influenced by both men and privately told confidantes he wanted them made saints during his papacy. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File ) (AP)