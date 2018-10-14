Permian Basin International Oil Show returns to Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show will be from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18.
At the event, leaders in the petroleum industry can learn about the latest technology, newest equipment, transact business and renew friendships.
The show will be at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy, and will feature the 2018 honoree Time Leach, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Concho Resources.
To honor the industry’s past, a working cable tool rig operates daily on the show grounds surrounded by trucks and oilfield equipment from the 1930s.
They will also be offering a shuttle to and from Ratliff Stadium to avoid any parking issues. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 from the East Side Visitors Parking Lot, Grandview Avenue Entrance.
Odessa Police will also be place two temporary crosswalks, one on Andrews Hwy (between 45th St. and Douglas Dr.) and one on 42nd St. (between Robertson Ave. and Henderson Ave.).
Police will be monitoring these crosswalks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; they will also be providing security and enforcing traffic violations in this area.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.