Odessa Humane Society to host Paw Festival

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Humane Society of Odessa is hosting a Paw Festival on Oct. 20.
The festival will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at American Legion, 2701 E. 8th St.
Guests can enjoy a raffle, a silent auction, face painting, cupcake walking, pumpkin painting, ring tossing and more.
There will also be music provided by DJ Toby Mitchell.
Tickets are $25 a person and the proceeds go to benefit the Humane Society. For more information, call DeAnn Wilson at 432-425-2416.
