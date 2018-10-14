Midland League of Women Voter’s to hold candidate forum

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The League of Women Voters of Midland is holding a public forum with local school board and city council candidates.
The public is encouraged to come out to ask candidates questions before casting their vote.
Here are the candidates that will answer questions:
- MISD School Board District 5 - Heidi Jean Kirk, John Trischitti III and Thomas Wolfmueller
- MISD School Board District 6 - Rick Davis, Lauren Party and Austin Beam
- City Council 2 At-Large seats - Michael Trost, Spencer Robnett and Chase Gardaphe
The forum will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Carrasco Room in Midland College, 3600 N Garfield St.
