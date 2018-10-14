Cyclone Leslie slams into Portugal, leaves 27 injured

A woman shelters from the rain under a umbrella as a surfer walks past along at Zurriola beach, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. A weakened hurricane Leslie slammed into the coast of Portugal, leaving 27 people injured as it uprooted trees, brought down power lines and smashed store windows with gusting winds and heavy rain. Leslie moved east Sunday across the Iberian Peninsula to Spain, where authorities issued warnings for heavy rains and storm conditions for the northern part of the country. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) (AP)