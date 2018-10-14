City of Odessa, Chevron to host 10th Fall Festival

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - City of Odessa and Chevron are hosting the 10th Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 20.
The free festival will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McKinney Park, ,625 W Pool Rd.
Here is a list of activities:
- Carnival-Style Children's Games
- Arts & Crafts
- Face Painting & Pumpkin Painting
- Zip Line Rides
- Inflatable Jumpers
- Children's Costume Parade - Ages 0-10 years
- Food & Drink Vendors ($)
- Live Entertainment: Crescent Circus, Science Professor, XPogo Stunt Team, Kids Celebration Interactive Game Shows and The Puppies of Penzance.
Here is a list of contests:
- · Pie-Eating Contest - OHS vs. PHS Football Team
- Public Jello Eating Contest - register on-site at the Volunteer Tent. Contests begin at 6 p.m.
- Pre-Carved Pumpkin Contest
There will also be hot air balloon rides, weather permitting.
The city expects a lot of people at this event so they are encouraging the public to carpool as much as possible.
A free shuttle service will be offered from the parking lot at Ector Junior High School, 8109 West Clements, the MCH Clinic (across the street from Ector Junior High School) and Salinas Park, 600 W Clements St. These shuttles will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you have any questions, you can call 432-368-3548.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.