City of Midland to host multiple Halloween events for the family

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland is hosting multiple events to encourage safe and fun trick-or-treating.
First, there will be the Midland Fire Department’s fifth annual Truck or Treat Halloween carnival on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Fire Station, 1500 W. Wall.
The free event features a bean bag toss, football throw, cupcake walk, haunted house, jumper and even fire hose practice.
Attendees will have the opportunity to receive CPR training, stroke recognition education, complete child ID kits and witness a simulated vehicle rescue operation.
Last year, the event reached approximately 10,000 attendees with fire safety and life-saving techniques.
Then, on Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Parks and Recreation Division will hold a Halloween Fest at the Martin Luther King Junior Recreation Center, 2300 Butternut Lane.
The Halloween Fest will feature face painting, games, a photo booth and many opportunities to trick or treat for candy and prizes. Costumes are encouraged, and the event is free to attend.
Lastly, the Midland Police Department will host their Truck or Treat event on Oct. 29 at the Scharbauer Sports Complex’s parking lot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Officers and their vehicles will be decked out in the Halloween spirit.
For more information visit www.midlantexas.gov.
